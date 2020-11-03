Generation, power supply budgets are meeting topic
OKANOGAN – The Okanogan County Public Utility District expects to buy nearly $25 million worth of wholesale electricity in 2021.
Generation and power supply budgets were outlined during an Oct. 26 evening online meeting of the PUD board.
Ron Gadeberg, director of power resources and broadband services, presented the power supply budget. The district purchases all its power, which it then sells to customers.
The expected mix for contracted power purchases includes Wells Dam (Douglas County PUD), 39 percent; Bonneville Power Administration, 57 percent, and Nine Canyon Wind Farm, 5 percent.
For times when there is more power than needed, the district expects to sell about $2.8 million on the wholesale power market in 2021.
Jeri Timm, director of regulatory and environmental affairs, said $7 million that had been budgeted for construction in 2020 for the Enloe Dam safety dewatering project had to be delayed to 2021 because of advancing engineering design and permitting delays.
That work is anticipated in 2021, with the goal for the final inspection to be conducted in 2022.
PUD commissioners had their regular meeting earlier in the day. They received quality ratings from bond rating companies Moody’s Investors Service and Standard & Poor’s.
The companies complimented the district’s financial policies, proactive approach to rate setting and low cost of power.
The PUD maintained its A1 bond rating from Moody’s and A+ rating from Standard and Poor’s. The board discussed the district’s standing prior to a $40 million bond sale authorized in October.
Dick Schober, managing director of public finance investment banking at Piper Sandler and Co., said via telephone that the rating is as good as, or better than, several other PUDs in the state.
The district put its bonds on the market Oct. 28. Proceeds will be used for a projected $35 million in capital projects, such as rebuilding and upgrading the fire-damaged Okanogan-Brewster transmission line from wooden poles to steel poles at $13 million.
The line was set for replacement in the next few years, but has been accelerated after the Cold Springs Fire destroyed about 40 percent of it. The upgrades will allow for greater capacity from Wells Dam, which is the district’s least-cost power source.
Commissioners learned the district has faced challenges to meet load requirements with the Okanogan-Brewster transmission line inoperable because of damage. Staff is still working on a full redesign of the line.
Total repairs to the system since the fire so far have cost about $2.2 million toward an estimated $7.6 million to be spent. The district is still waiting for presidential authorization for Federal Emergency Management Agency reimbursements.
In other business, the board:
-Heard that the state’s COVID-19 moratorium on disconnections because of non-payment has been extended until Dec. 31.
That does not remove customers’ obligation to pay their bills, but keeps power on and waives late fees. Customer Service Supervisor Mindy Morris said the PUD has more than 100 accounts in arrears for about $40,000 in payments, a few of which have not paid since the moratorium began in March.
Customer service representatives have been contacting customers to help find resources to pay their bills.
-Authorized General Manager Steve Taylor to execute a change order for the Max J. Kuney Co. Enloe Dam design-build contract for up to $227,445 for Phase 1 services The change will advance engineering designs to 90 percent, obtain remaining environmental permits and submit a Phase 2 proposal.
