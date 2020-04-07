OKANOGAN - The Okanogan County Public Utility District is pulling the plug on its planned solar project.
COVID-19-related uncertainties led to a shortfall in contributions, so the Sunny Okanogan Community Solar project will not proceed as anticipated this spring, said a PUD announcement.
The utility worked with customers interested in the project, which would have been a 74.4-kilowatt project to be built at the Ophir substation. When it came time for participants to contribute in March, the project did not gather the total amount needed.
The $262,000 project received $50,000 in a grant, leaving $212,000 to be funded by participants. Only $86,300 came in, often attributed to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 virus, said the utility.
Several participants shared that they did not feel comfortable putting money toward a solar project when they were uncertain about whether they would need the money for something else, PUD officials said.
Those who did contribute will receive refunds in mid-April.
The PUD had qualified for the state incentive of 14 cents per kilowatt-hour of production, but the deadline for project completion is July 1. Looming supply shortages for solar components make that deadline difficult or impossible, said the PUD.
The state could still approve an extension of the incentives or a new program could become available. PUD staff will continue to monitor options for a future project, and appreciates the support and efforts of participants throughout the process, the announcement said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.