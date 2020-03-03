OKANOGAN - Residential electrical customers of the Okanogan County Public Utility District could see a 2.9 percent rate increase next month under a proposal being considered by utility commissioners.
The PUD’s budget includes an overall 2 percent revenue increase, but commissioners are considering different rate increases for various types of customers. PUD officials said more revenue is needed so aging infrastructure can be replaced.
Commissioners continued rate discussions at their Feb. 24 meeting. Additional discussions are planned during the board’s March 9 meeting, which starts at 3 p.m. at PUD headquarters, 1331 N. Second Ave.
A special meeting was March 2 to hear additional comments from customers.
The district worked with FCS Group on a cost of service analysis for all rate classes - residential, industrial, irrigation and so on - to determine the actual costs of providing services to each class, said PUD officials. Some classes aren’t contributing enough to recover costs, so those classes could see higher rate increases.
Proposed increases include:
-Residential, 2.9 percent increase (average of $2.50 per month).
-Small general service, 1.8 percent increase (average of $3.30 per month).
-Large general service, 0.5 percent increase (average of $16.42 per month).
-Irrigation, 1.5 percent increase (average of $7.18 per month).
-Industrial, 0.5 percent increase.
-Frost control, 10 percent increase.
-Area lighting, 2 percent increase.
-Street lighting, 2 percent increase.
Proposed increases affect base charges, energy charges and, where applicable, demand charges to reach the overall percentage increase. The last rate increase was April 1, 2019.
The cost of power adjustment, usually indicated on a separate line from the kilowatt-hour energy charge, will be folded into the energy charge, currently at $.006 per kilowatt-hour. That could make the rate increase look higher, but is actually just a change in designation, said PUD officials.
More details on the proposed rate changes are available on the district’s website.
In other business, the board:
-Approved second reading of the district’s wage and salary program, which would help budgeting processes for 2021. Staff analyzed comparable market wages and salaries, and proposed adjustments to the policy that would allow non-union staff to move toward their established salary midpoint, depending on performance.
Commissioners will discuss the resolution again at their next meeting.
-Authorized General Manager Steve Taylor to initiate negotiations with Gebbers Farms, Brewster, regarding the district’s purchase of the Chicken Creek substation.
Construction Design Manager Allen Allie said the purchase could help the district support an already-heavy load in the Brewster area, plus allow for growth. The district has had to turn down requests for services in the area because there is not enough infrastructure to support the projects.
Gebbers built the substation, and approached the district about purchasing it. Staff members have looked into some initial estimates, but do not yet have solid numbers on cost.
-Heard from Customer Service Supervisor Mindy Morris that the district’s Project Help assisted 26 households last year with $4,790 in bill costs.
The program is funded by ratepayer donations and operated by Okanogan County Community Action. It is aimed at helping those in a financial crisis to pay utility bills.
Morris also said the district began the new Call Capture program last month, which calls those scheduled for disconnection and reminds customers to pay their bills; the district has seen an 80 percent reduction in disconnects since the program was implemented.
-Heard from Director of Power Resources and Broadband Services Ron Gadeberg that an amendment to the Wells Dam power sales agreement is coming. It would give the district flexibility while maintaining the Canadian entitlement portion of the Wells Project in a different way.
The change would cost the district about $8,000 more per year, with the exact amount to be determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.