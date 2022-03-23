OKANOGAN – Electricity rates are rising April 1 for Okanogan County Public Utility District customers.
Utility commissioners built a 3.75 percent overall revenue increase into the 2022 budget. Final action, including the amount of increase for each class of customers, is expected during the board’s March 28 meeting.
With construction and equipment costs rising and utility infrastructure already aging out of service, the PUD has raised rates in recent years to fund regular maintenance without having to borrow additional money, said a PUD announcement.
Large projects underway include the steel Okanogan-Brewster transmission line, Tonasket substation rebuild and the continuation of replacing aging power transformers in substations. Most of those are funded by a $40 million bond issue in 2020.
Each customer class will be adjusted individually, following the guidance of the utility’s cost of service study, said utility officials.
The study showed that some classes need a higher increase than others to pay their full share of the costs incurred by providing electric service. Changes are proposed for both the basic monthly charge and the kilowatt-hour energy charge.
Average proposed increases, with percentages changing based on energy usage, include:
-Residential, 5 percent.
-Small general service, 3.25 percent.
-Large general service, 1.87 percent.
-Industrial, 1.87 percent.
-Irrigation, 2.5 percent.
-Frost control, 10 percent.
The PUD purchases its power through contracts with Bonneville Power Administration, Douglas County PUD and Energy Northwest, and on the energy market. With two peak records set in 2021 (one in summer, one in winter), the cost of power was much higher in 2021 than in 2020, said officials.
The PUD’s cost of power adjustment changes April 1 to reflect the actual cost of the power. The PUD was $1.7 million short of its budget for power in 2021, so the COPA likely will be increased to an expected $0.00345 per kilowatt-hour from $0.0006.
For 181 meters, the new rates also propose removing the $14.95 monthly basic charge for domestic wells and moving those accounts to the regular residential basic charge of $39.95. Those accounts are not paying the full share of costs to provide power, and the PUD has no way of confirming that the meter truly serves only one home’s domestic well.
In other business, the board:
-Approved change orders for work on the Okanogan-Brewster transmission line project.
-Heard that the PUD paid its annual privilege taxes of just over $1 million to the state in February.
-Authorized General Manager Steve Taylor to execute a contract with McMillen Jacobs Associates for the Enloe Dam inspection for up to $296,392.
-Set future board meetings for April 11 and 25; May 16; June 13 and 27; July 11 and 25; Aug. 8 and 22, and Sept. 12 and 26. They also set May 2 as a strategic planning workshop.
