OKANOGAN - Electric rates will go up May 1 for customers of the Okanogan County Public Utility District.
Commissioners approved a 2 percent overall revenue increase at their March 9 meeting, but delayed the implementation date to May 1 from the previous April 1 target.
Discussion among commissioners and staff included questions of economic certainty with coronavirus and oil prices affecting the market, plus current struggles for the agricultural sector.
The measure passed 2-1, with Commissioner Scott Vejraska voting no. He said he did not believe now is the time to add to customers’ costs and raise rates.
Commissioner Bill Colyar said the longer the district delays infrastructure projects, the more degraded the system gets, leading to increased outages and maintenance costs.
Commissioner Jerry Asmussen recommended the May 1 implementation date because of economic uncertainty.
The one-month delay will cost the district about $75,000 out of its 2020 budget.
Rates will increase by various percentage, depending on the type of customer. The utility is moving toward having rates reflect the cost of service to each individual class.
Residential customers will see a 2.9 percent increase, which PUD officials say will average about $2.50 per month.
Small general service customers will see a 1.8 percent increase for an average increase of $3.30 per month.
Other service types, rate increases and estimated monthly increases are:
-Large general service - 0.5 percent, $16.42.
-Irrigation - 1.5 percent, average of $7.18.
-Industrial - 0.5 percent increase.
-Frost control - 10 percent increase.
-Area lighting - 2 percent increase.
-Street lighting - 2 percent increase.
In other business, the board:
-Approved a resolution amending the district’s wage and salary program, which will help budgeting processes for 2021.
-Declared as surplus transformers and other items. Some will be recycled or disposed of, while others will be made available at auction.
-Approved a contract change for the Max J. Kuney Co. design-build contract of up to $371,000 for Enloe Dam phase 1 services, for additional site investigation work.
-Approved a nearly $700,000 settlement payment from BPA to reimburse the PUD for power purchases that served Nespelem Valley Electric Cooperative in 2019.
-Heard from Director of Power Resources and Broadband Services Ron Gadeberg that wholesale power sales were $190,000 better than budgeted for February, but January’s retail sales were $587,209 under budget because of much milder weather than anticipated.
Telecommunications sales continue to increase, with now 2,585 end users on wireless connections and 492 on direct fiber for a total of 3,077 end users.
-Set future regular board meetings for 3 p.m. for April 13 and 27, May 11 and 26, June 8 and 22, July 6 and 20, Aug. 10 and 24, and Sept. 14 and 28.
