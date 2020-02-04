OKANOGAN – Three Okanogan County Public Utility District employees were recognized last week for a combined 55 years of service to the utility.
George Webster, Debbie Dibble and Travis Olson were honored during the Jan. 27 commission meeting.
Webster marked 30 years with the PUD. He began as a temporary groundman and now is Brewster crew foreman. Webster is also known for conducting safety demonstrations at the fair, school classrooms and other events.
He is retiring May 1.
Debbie Dibble began 15 years ago as an information systems technician for the PUD when it was a new position. She still holds that position, using her tech-savvy expertise and attention to detail to aid her co-workers, said a PUD announcement.
Travis Olson marked 10 years with the PUD, starting as an accounts payable clerk. He now also does a significant portion of work order accounting, with the title of accounting technician.
In other business, the board:
-Heard a year-end report from Engineering and Construction Manager Allen Allie.
Crews finished 644 work orders for electric and 55 for telecommunications in 2019. A few larger projects are nearing completion are the new Chicken Creek substation, new Crazy Rapids river crossing, Crumbacher Phase 2 and a new connection from Riverside to the Pine Creek substation.
-Heard Chief Engineer Dan Simpson provide annual reliability indices for the district. The district experienced 354 total outages last year, with about one-third being animal-related.
Outages averaged a 125-minute duration, higher than the national average of 90 minutes largely because of the size of the territory and travel time associated with it, said Simpson.
About 80 percent of customers experienced an outage last year, lower than the national average of 96 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.