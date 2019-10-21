EAST WENATCHEE – A bid to supply and deliver hydrogen electrolyzer equipment as rejected Oct. 14 by Douglas County Public Utility District commissioners.
The bid received was considered non-responsive.
According to state law, if a responsive bid is not received, the commission may negotiate a contract for such work to be performed by others in lieu of re-advertising.
The commission wants to produce, distribute and sell renewable hydrogen. Legislation authorizing PUDs to do so was approved during the 2019 legislative session and signed April 17 by Gov. Jay Inslee.
Douglas County PUD had asked Sen. Brad Hawkins, R-East Wenatchee, to sponsor the legislation.
At times, there is an oversupply of electricity on the market, said the PUD. When the sun is shining, the wind is blowing and the mountain snowpack is melting, power prices are low or even negative. Hydroelectric operators are forced to generate electricity rather than spill water, which adds total dissolved gas to the river and negatively impacts fish.
The ability to use that excess electricity to produce renewable hydrogen would be an efficient use of resources and an environmental benefit, said the PUD.
Traditionally, hydrogen is produced using natural gas and steam reforming. Douglas County PUD would use the electrolysis method, separating the hydrogen from oxygen using an electric current. Renewable hydrogen is produced as a renewable resource with no carbon associated with the production or consumption of the fuel.
The PUD is researching a 2-3 megawatt renewable hydrogen pilot project to determine if it would be beneficial for its operations and customer owners. Renewable hydrogen can be used to store energy, compressed for a transportation fuel or put in a pipeline for industrial purposes.
In other business, the board:
-Approved change orders to a contract for generator rebuild for unit refurbishment at the Wells Hydroelectric Project. The changes include a replacement turbine runner, spare wicket gate, additional work necessary through field work orders, established a new unit completion time frame and incorporated escalation pricing.
The change will increase the contract by nearly $7.55 million, the total maximum to $204.57 million.
-Authorized a contract change for upgrading the 300T gantry crane at the Wells Hydroelectric Project. Changes include relocation of the basket for better visibility, LED lighting and a second lifting device.
The change will increase the contract by $257,644, bringing the total maximum to $8.1 million. The completion date is extended to Feb. 14, 2020.
-Affirmed a change to the contract for Wells Hatchery dirt pond reconfiguration and liner replacement. The work would install slots for the control and fish release structure and extended the completion date to Oct. 10. The change order brings the total to nearly $2.58 million.
-Rescheduled the Nov. 11 commission meeting to Nov. 12 because of the Veterans Day holiday. The meeting will be at 1:30 p.m. in the East Wenatchee office.
The next meeting is at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 28 at the East Wenatchee office.
