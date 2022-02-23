OKANOGAN - Okanogan County Public Utility District is seeking $14.4 million in federal funds for broadband expansion.
A grant is sought through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s ReConnect program.
PUD commissioners discussed the application at their Feb. 14 meeting and approved documents that will give the PUD a better chance of being awarded the grant, according to a PUD announcement.
The proposed funding area includes a variety of rural areas in the north central and northeast portions of the county. If approved it would allow connection of approximately 1,400 homes and 750 business to direct fiber optics broadband.
The board approved updated wholesale broadband rates to comply with the grant, adding a 1-gigabyte connection rate, even though service providers don’t yet offer that to residential customer. Other adjustments reflect the changes in service that have been requested by customers or anticipate additional service categories.
The board also approved a commitment to net neutrality. The PUD has always functioned to treat all lawful traffic fairly, but needed a written policy to comply with the USDA grant request, said the announcement.
Last year, the PUD added 105 new fiber connections, the highest in a single year. Director of Power Resources and Broadband Services Ron Gadeberg said some installation jobs have been slowed now since certain types of fiber are unavailable with supply chain restraints.
Total fiber connections are now at 656, with an additional 3,100 wireless connections on the PUD system.
The PUD sells broadband to service providers, who sell it to retail customers.
In other business, the board:
-Heard a report from Energy Services Coordinator Kim Johnson about the Bonneville Power Administration energy efficiency incentives program. During the 2019-2021 rate period, the PUD had more than $1.2 million available for incentive programs, which were used for a variety of standard efficiency incentives, commercial and industrial custom projects, LED light kits, and PUD infrastructure projects.
For 2021-2023, the PUD has about $920,000 available for these programs. The utility is working with several fruit warehouses, schools and others for large projects. More information on incentive programs is available on the PUD website.
-Heard from Gadeberg that the final power sales numbers for 2021 show total wholesale and retail amounting to about $1.8 million more than budgeted. Wholesale power sales ended up $200,000 below budget, due because of December’s cold snap requiring the PUD to purchase more power during high demand.
Retail sales were about $2 million over budget, with a huge month in December alone. For the first time, the PUD sold more than $6 million in electricity in a single month.
Record power usage in late December has resulted in high bills for many customers, which staff members are trying to help customers understand and manage, the utility said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.