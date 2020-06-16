EAST WENATCHEE – The Douglas County Public Utility District is buying western red cedar poles for its planned transmission line rebuild project between Chelan Falls and Rocky Reach Dam.
PUD commissioners called for pole bids during their June 8 meeting.
In other business, the board:
-Heard a report on the Douglas County Community Network fiber optics system. The network currently has 5,727 end users.
-Rescheduled the Aug. 24 commission meeting to Aug. 31. It is planned for 1:30 p.m. in the utility’s Bridgeport office.
-Set the next commission meeting for 1:30 p.m. June 22 at the district's East Wenatchee office.
The district office is closed to the public in response to COVID-19 guidance from Gov. Jay Inslee. To comply with the state Open Public Meetings Act, a conference phone line number will be provided at the top of the draft agenda posted on the district’s website under “Latest News” the Friday before the meeting.
