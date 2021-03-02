EAST WENATCHEE – Douglas County Public Utility District’s hydrogen production facility is moving ahead, with utility commissioners taking several actions during their Feb. 22 meeting.
Commissioners approved a call for bids for a company to supply and deliver hydrogen storage tanks.
The district is designing a hydrogen production facility, which requires specialized tanks for storing and fueling purposes.
The board awarded a contract to KRCI LLC. for hydrogen and switchyard site grading.
In other business, the board:
-Authorized change order for a generator rebuild for unit refurbishment at the Wells Hydroelectric Project. The change incorporates new rotor poles, spare air coolers and miscellaneous necessary work, and will increase the contract by nearly $2.09 million.
The maximum amount now is nearly $217.3 million.
-Affirmed a change to a contract to replace the 125VDC battery bank No. 2 at the Wells Hydroelectric Project. The change will provide installation of recombination valves on the system to reduce maintenance.
The change will increase the contract by $4,765, bringing the total maximum to $159,945 and extending the contract to June 2.
-Awarded a contract for forebay debris removal services at Wells to KRCI LLC.
-Approved a professional service agreement with Jacobs Engineering Inc. to provide civil and dam safety-related engineering services for the Wells Hydroelectric Project. The three-year agreement will not exceed $750,000.
The next board meeting is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. March 8 at the district’s East Wenatchee office. The office is closed to the public in response to the COVID-19 guidance, so to comply with the Open Public Meetings Act, a conference phone line number will be provided at the top of the draft agenda on the district website under “Latest News” the Friday before the meeting.
