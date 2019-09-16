OKANOGAN - The Okanogan County Public Utility District is pursuing a community solar project to allow customers to share the costs and benefits of a solar project.
Called Sunny Okanogan Community Solar, the project has been approved for state incentives at 14 cents per kilowatt-hour of production. If there is enough interest in the community, the project could be as large as 74.4 kW, which is about the equivalent of powering seven to nine average homes.
The solar project will be built near the Omak substation.
PUD staff are working on details now, but the project cannot move forward without community buy-in, said a PUD announcement.
Residents or businesses who are PUD customers can buy units of the project. Contributions will include the costs of both constructing the project and maintaining it.
Those who participate will be eligible for an annual check from the state for the incentives, plus credits on their bills for their share of the production. There also is the potential for participants to receive a federal tax credit.
Although participants will see a total return on their initial cost in several years, the project also can help those who have wanted to participate in clean, renewable solar, but would not have the opportunity because of the large initial costs, the PUD said.
The exact amounts of buy-in have not been determined, but there will be a program for low-income participants because of grant funding. The total cost of the project is yet to be determined; quotes are being prepared.
The PUD will not be able to construct the project unless enough of the community participates. The project must be constructed by the end of June in order to receive the state’s incentives.
Staff are asking any customers who are interested in participating to go to www.okanoganpud.org/community-solar, and fill out an interest form through a link on the bottom of the page. More information on the project is posted on the site.
Project organizers can be reached at communitysolar@okpud.org.
