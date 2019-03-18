OKANOGAN - Extremely cold weather in Okanogan County and elsewhere in the state during February led to a spike in wholesale electricity prices, with the county’s public utility district spending an unanticipated $945,000 on electricity during the month.
March didn’t start any better, Okanogan County PUD commissioners learned during their March 11 meeting.
During February, the wholesale power rate rose to $1,000 per megawatt-hour and the PUD was “right in there” buying with everyone else, said Ron Gadeberg, director of power resources and broadband services.
While the PUD normally sells around $102,000 worth of wholesale power during February, several factors combined to swing the month’s finances the other direction, he said.
The PUD purchases most of its power from Wells Dam and Bonneville Power Administrations, but there are limits on how much it can purchase. After that, it has to buy on the open market to meet demand.
Temperatures were extremely cold during February in Okanogan County and elsewhere, plus the Puget Sound area experienced several snowstorms that put a further demand on electricity.
The state Department of Ecology noted that February was Washington’s fifth coldest since 1895.
Grand Coulee Dam wasn’t spilling much water, leading to less electricity being generated into the regional system, Gadeberg said.
In addition, the intertie transmission line from Portland, Ore., to California was down some of the time, creating even more demand on the region’s electrical grid.
Amid all that, the price of natural gas went from $12 per MBtu (one MBtu equals 1,000 BTUs, or British thermal units) to $200 per MBtu.
In early March, cold weather continued. During a two-day period, the PUD purchased more than $700,000 worth of electricity.
“Mother nature dominates,” Gadeberg said. “It hit the whole region. It was brutal. I’ve not seen this since the Enron days.”
Enron Corp. was a Texas-based energy, commodities and services company that went bankrupt in 2001. Its failure contributed to a nationwide energy crisis and huge increases in wholesale power prices.
Commissioner Jerry Asmussen asked whether the PUD will have to dip into its rate stabilization fund, money set aside to help with budget shortfalls or emergencies.
“We’ll see how it plays out,” said Don Coppock, director of accounting, finance and administration/auditor.
Gadeberg said during early 2014, the PUD spent $1 million for wholesale electricity during a 10-day cold snap.
“We clawed our back by the end of the year” that time, he said, adding that he’s hoping that will happen again this year.
“It’s unforeseen and uncontrolled,” he said.
“It’s another reflection of the volatility of the industry,” said PUD General Manager Steve Taylor, adding that he’s not sure why the intertie was taken down for maintenance “when the Polar Vortex was bearing down” on the region.
He asked commissioners to consider, as part of long-range planning, whether the situation could repeat and what the PUD can do to avoid it next time.
Commissioner Bill Colyar said it would help of hydroelectric power facilities were able to spill water when needed, rather than hold it back because of fish-related court decisions.
Courts “have no idea how it impacts” other entities, he said.
“The federal power system is not run the same as it used to be,” said Gadeberg. “Priorities are different.”
Rather than being operated for flood control, electricity and the like, the priority now is on fish, he said.
“People need to understand that,” said Colyar.
Looking ahead, Gadeberg showed commissioners the latest Northwest River Forecast Center data from the National Weather Service. It showed scant snow in Canadian mountains feeding the Columbia Basin and below-average snow in Okanogan County mountains.
