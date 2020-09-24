Bond issue proposed for system repairs, upgrades
OKANOGAN – The Okanogan County Public Utility District’s rate stabilization fund will be tapped to make up more than $600,000 in revenue lost by the utility’s decision to cancel the 2020 rate increase.
PUD commissioners decided during their Sept. 14 meeting to tap the rainy day fund to cover $622,455 in revenue shortfall. They had planned an April 1 rate increase, but canceled it because of COVID-19 impacts to the local economy.
Funding 2021 budgets for infrastructure replacement will require additional sources, PUD officials said.
Because the electric grid is aging, the district planned for higher capital funding. Now, with the Cold Springs Fire, the need is even greater to fund capital projects that will restore and strengthen the system, said officials.
The fire has caused more than $7 million in damage to PUD infrastructure. It is the third multi-million dollar wildfire in six years, after the 2014 Carlton Complex and the 2015 Okanogan Complex, Tunk Block and North Star fires.
General Manager Steve Taylor said the district had considered issuing about $20 million in bonds to pay for capital projects, but with wildfire costs and other upcoming needs, he asked for the board’s approval to pursue up to $40 million in bonds.
The district will need to raise revenue to cover the additional annual cost of paying back those bonds and fire damage costs, the utility said.
Chief Engineer Dan Simpson provided background on customer rates, which are among the lowest in the state. Some of the lowest rates in the nation are in Douglas, Chelan and Grant counties – Okanogan’s neighbors.
Simpson gave a summary of rate increases over the past decade, including an explanation of rate design. He gave examples of customers with different monthly usage levels. From 2014 through 2020, the district’s rate increases have been about the same as the rate of inflation.
When dealing with increases, talking percentages can be difficult, Simpson said. There are always different usage levels where the numbers look skewed. However, the district continues to move toward a more fair rate structure, where every customer class pays its fair share, based on actual system costs, he said.
The 2019 equity management plan showed the need for small revenue increases annually to keep up with inflation and meet the growing capital cost requirements.
Budget discussions will continue during regular meetings, the utility said. They will include any customer rate impacts that might be coming next year.
Commissioners also plan at least three evening meetings in October and November.
In other business, the board:
-Approved a grant application to the Public Works Board to fund a project proposed by the Methow Broadband Action Team that would connect residents in the Carlton area to fiber optics services.
The application requests up to $5 million toward an approximate $5.7 million total project cost. Services could be provided to 343 households, 14 businesses and a handful of other customers.
Commissioners also heard from Roni Holder-Diefenbach, representing the Okanogan County Broadband Action Team. The group, which focuses on the Okanogan Valley and Colville Indian Reservation, has identified 18 areas of focus for broadband expansion.
It hopes to have a study done soon and could ask for grant applications as well.
-Heard from Director of Power Resources and Broadband Services Ron Gadeberg that wholesale power sales were better than budgeted in August, with $102,335 more than expected.
However, retail sales were again below budget for July by more than $200,000. Total power sales are $1.4 million below budget year-to-date, mostly because of mild weather and fluctuating power prices.
-Heard from Gadeberg that broadband again set a billing record at $284,000. The system now has 2,980 wireless and 531 fiber end users. Customer work will be on hold until post-fire restoration is complete.
