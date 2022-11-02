PUD

OKANOGAN — The Okanogan County PUD applied for a grant to possibly install a hydrogen fueling station and hydrogen fuel cells in the county, in partnership with the TranGo, the department said during their Oct. 24 meeting.

Brent Timm, general manager for TranGo, said the agency is pursuing a feasibility study for deploying a zero-carbon bus fleet, in accordance with state requirements. Hydrogen fuel cells are likely a better option for their buses than lithium electric batteries, Timm said.

