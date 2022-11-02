OKANOGAN — The Okanogan County PUD applied for a grant to possibly install a hydrogen fueling station and hydrogen fuel cells in the county, in partnership with the TranGo, the department said during their Oct. 24 meeting.
Brent Timm, general manager for TranGo, said the agency is pursuing a feasibility study for deploying a zero-carbon bus fleet, in accordance with state requirements. Hydrogen fuel cells are likely a better option for their buses than lithium electric batteries, Timm said.
The PUD also has state requirements through the Clean Energy Transformation Act and, more recently, the cap-and-trade legislation passed in 2022 to receive energy from carbon-free power resources. TranGo and the PUD submitted a joint application for Department of Energy funding, through the Pacific Northwest Hydrogen Hub, to develop a hydrogen fueling station and a 100 KW fuel cell to generate electricity. This demonstration project will help both entities meet state mandates.
Douglas County PUD is in the process of building a hydrogen production facility, and their proximity and the current working relationship with Okanogan PUD has made the project competitive for federal funding. Although nothing is official yet, the grant could provide around half of the $6 million estimate for the project, with other grant funding available for the other half. Most likely, the funding would be available in 2024-2025.
Okanogan PUD is still studying the details and feasibility of the project, but if proved effective, could be expanded to meet transportation needs and electricity production requirements in other parts of the county as well.
In other business, the board:
• Approved a grant application to USDA Re-Connect to provide fiber-to-the-premises in much of rural north Okanogan County for more than $31 million. The 100 percent grant application is due Nov. 2. Although Okanogan PUD has been rejected for four other broadband grant applications, staff continue to pursue funding opportunities to bring fiber services to cost-prohibitive areas.
• Continued discussion regarding the 2023 proposed budget, with the latest draft including four new staff positions to respond to customer and district needs. An updated wage and salary schedule was also presented. The board will likely vote on the budget during their Nov. 14 meeting. The draft budget and supporting documents are available on the PUD website at www.okanoganpud.org.
