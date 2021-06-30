OKANOGAN – Wi-Fi hot spots operated by the Okanogan County Public Utility District have gone dark now that schools have dismissed for the summer.
“For 13 months, the 13 hot spots supported online students, and we were glad to be able to help,” said the utility.
When schools were ordered closed in mid-March 2020 because of COVID-19, many students were left with no Internet connections for their online classes. The PUD put up the hot spots to augment free Wi-Fi offered by NCW Libraries, Wenatchee Valley College at Omak and a handful of other locations.
PUD spokeswoman Sheila Corson said schools were told ahead of time about the shutoff “and none of them requested turning them back on. However, we are totally open to turning them back on if they are needed to support remote students.”
She said there had been a drop in usage at all locations during the previous several months, as schools opened up – partially or fully – to in-person instruction.
“At this point, though, our understanding is that they really aren’t needed,” she said. “Schools will not be doing remote school next year, and most folks who maybe didn’t have access before are able to get access through personal hot spots or other Internet connections at home.”
Corson said many PUDs and other public power communities launched hot spots across the state.
“There wasn’t much we could do in a pandemic, but we could keep the lights on and connect some students to the Internet, so that’s what we did,” she said. “We did get quite a bit of usage in the beginning, especially in Omak and I believe Tonasket/Oroville were popular.
“Since then, schools were able to actually loan out personal hot spots, and we’ve been connecting people with direct fiber and adding wireless end users like crazy over the past year,” she said. “We’ve seen more growth in the first half of 2021 for fiber connections than we saw in any full previous year. The demand is nationwide, which (means) now we can’t get supplies in a timely fashion either.”
