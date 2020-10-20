Board OKs bond issuance, receives balanced draft budget
OKANOGAN – Issuance of up to $40 million in bonds was approved Oct. 12 by Okanogan County Public Utility District commissioners.
During the regular meeting, staff presented a balanced draft 2021 budget to kick off the annual budget hearing process.
General Manager Steve Taylor said district officials met with rating agencies Standard & Poor’s and Moody’s Investors Service, and both agencies complimented the district on its strong financial position. They praised the district’s financial policy, rate structure and rate stabilization fund.
During a special meeting Oct. 5, commissioners and staff discussed bonding and finances. Because of the critical need for several large capital projects and historically low interest rates, they determined it is a good time to borrow money, said PUD officials.
Proceeds from the bonds will be used for a projected $35 million in capital projects, including rebuilding and upgrading the fire-damaged Okanogan-Brewster transmission line at $13 million. The line was set for replacement in the next few years, but replacement was accelerated after the Cold Springs Fire destroyed about 40 percent of it.
Upgrades will allow for greater capacity from Wells Dam, which is the district’s lowest-cost power source.
Wooden poles will be replaced with steel ones to protect against future fire damage, said utility officials.
Other capital projects include rebuilding the Tonasket substation at $4 million to improve reliability and capacity, and purchasing several substation power transformers for $3 million. Remaining funds would be used for various projects across the system over the next three years and refinancing previously incurred debt at the lower interest rate.
The draft budget also includes a projected 3.25 percent revenue increase April 1, 2021, in line with equity management planning. The exact amount and how it would be applied to rates has yet to be determined.
PUD rates are about fifth-lowest in Washington, while the state has some of the lowest average rates in the nation.
To lessen the financial burden on customers caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, commissioners canceled a 2 percent rate increase planned for 2020.
Members of the public can listen and join in on the 2021 budget discussion at future meetings via telephone. Agendas and other documents will be posted on the district’s website.
Upcoming meetings include:
-Oct. 26, 3 p.m. regular meeting and 6 p.m. generation and power supply workshop.
-Nov. 9, 3 p.m. regular meeting and 6 p.m. engineering and operations workshop.
-Nov. 23, 3 p.m. regular meeting and 6 p.m. operations and maintenance trends, human resources, broadband and information systems workshop.
-Dec. 7, 3 p.m. regular meeting.
-Dec. 21, 3 p.m. regular meeting, anticipated budget adoption.
In other business, the board heard from Director of Power Resources and Broadband Services Ron Gadeberg that wholesale power sales were above budget, but retail sales were again below budget.
The total for power revenue is about $1.5 million under budget year-to-date.
Telecommunications continues to add more connections, with 3,579 end users on the system and 14 free hot spots still operating.
The PUD is prohibited by state law from selling directly to consumers, but instead wholesales broadband service to Internet service providers who then sell to end users.
