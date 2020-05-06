OKANOGAN - Okanogan County Public Utility District has earned third place in the 2020 Northwest Public Power Association safety award program.
Awards are based on the number of recordable injury/illness cases and the lost work days in 2019. Winners were announced April 22.
“Safety is essential to us and the industry. This award indicates we are moving in the right direction,” said General Manager Steve Taylor. “There is always more we can do, and we will continue to emphasize safety first.”
The PUD won in the 150,001-225,000 hours of exposure category, with utilities in Idaho and Oregon winning first and second.
Then PUD won a safety award in 2015 for hours of exposure during the Okanogan Complex fire with zero injuries.
NWPPA represents public power utilities in the western U.S. and Canada.
