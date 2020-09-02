Rate stabilization fund to be tapped instead
OKANOGAN – Okanogan County Public Utility District customers won’t see a rate increase this year.
Financial pressures brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic still affect the utility’s customers, so PUD commissioners decided Aug. 24 not to reinstate a planned revenue increase this year. A rate increase was supposed to go into effect April 1, but commissioners put it off when the pandemic hit.
Last Monday’s action extends that action.
Commissioners approved the first reading of a resolution to tap into the rate stabilization fund to replace the lost revenue. The utility has set aside money in the fund for several years.
A special meeting to discuss financial needs was held before commissioners made their decision during the regular Aug. 24 meeting.
Without the rate increase, the district needs to make up about $623,000. With $6 million in the rate stabilization fund, commissioners discussed the alternative plan of accessing those funds.
Commissioners also authorized staff to work toward a bond issue for the district’s capital project plan.
The conversation will continue at the Sept. 14 meeting. The district is in initial stages of budgeting for 2021, and released a schedule for meetings through the end of the year: Regular meetings at 3 p.m. were set for Oct. 12 and 26, Nov. 9 and 23, and Dec. 7 and 21. Evening budget workshops will be at 6 p.m. Oct. 26, Nov. 9 and Nov. 23.
In other business, the board:
-Talked with Don Linnertz of TwispWorks and Fred Feit of Tilson Technologies, both representing the efforts of the Methow Valley Broadband Action Team.
Linnertz and Feit asked the board if the PUD would apply for a grant to extend fiber optics service on Twisp River Road, which is in Okanogan County Electric Cooperative’s electric service territory. Deadline for the grant is Sept. 9, before the next board meeting.
Their presentation included a map of the area and the expectation that at least 50 percent of homes would connect to services. Feit said other agencies had been approached about providing broadband services, but none were willing to do so.
Commissioners had concerns about the logistics of moving outside PUD territory to serve co-op customers with fiber, especially since there are customers within PUD territory who still need service. The quick deadline wouldn’t allow time for necessary discussions and decisions to make the project work.
Instead, staff and commissioners encouraged the team to continue the conversation and present projects already within PUD territory to be considered for grant applications.
-Approved a resolution establishing a new pole attachment rate. The district has nine customers that attach lines to PUD poles, at a maximum rate of $14.64 per attachment since Aug. 8, 2000. The resolution increases that rate to $23.50 per attachment, calculated according to state law.
-Approved a resolution modifying the cost of power adjustment to be reviewed once per year, comparing cost of power year-to-year.
-Approved a financial policy for the district.
-Declared as surplus telecom equipment and two vehicles that are beyond their useful lifespans.
