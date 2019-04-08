OKANOGAN – The permit for generating electricity at Enloe Dam is scheduled to expire July 9 and the Okanogan County Public Utility District is moving toward dewatering and inspecting the structure.
After decades of trying to get the facility licensed and remodeled to generate electricity, PUD commissioners pulled the plug recently.
During their March 25 meeting, PUD commissioners heard an update about the dam from staff and approved contracts to move toward dewatering and inspecting.
Director of Regulatory and Environmental Affairs Jeri Timm said staff members have been meeting with multiple agencies over the last few months, including the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission; state departments of ecology, natural resources, and fish and wildlife; Colville Confederated Tribes; U.S. Bureau of Land Management, and others.
PUD officials say they know FERC will terminate the license for Enloe after July 9. At that point, the state Department of Ecology will take over jurisdiction for dam safety.
One of the Department of Ecology’s high priorities is dewatering and inspection, Timm said. If engineering and permitting can be done in time, the inspection could occur this fall. If not, then the inspection would be in fall 2020.
As for the BLM right of way agreement with the PUD, the district and BLM staff are discussing how to proceed. Timm said it could take months to years to determine how the right of way process will resolve with BLM.
Staff recommended the board refrain from committing to a course of action concerning the dam until the district understands all the regulatory parameters by which it must abide.
The board approved a change order with Max J. Kuney for up to $200,000 for Enloe Dam safety inspection planning task 1, associated with dam inspection work.
Commissioners also passed a motion for a budget amendment to authorize a contract with McMillen Jacobs Associates for Owner’s Advisor Services for 2019, not to exceed $238,900, for overseeing the dam safety work.
In other business, the board:
-Recognized Steve Luchte for 25 years of service to the district. He began as a lineman in Brewster, then became serviceman for the south county in 1998. He was originally from the Northwest, and came to the PUD after working in Arizona on the Salt River Project.
-Heard an update to the high-density load moratorium. Staff said it needs more time to update software and do some studies before proceeding.
About 60-90 days are expected before implementation.
-Heard from Construction Design Manager Allen Allie that several projects have been bid and awarded, with some scheduled to begin in April.
An outage is planned for April 11-12 (overnight) for the Winthrop tap to the Twisp substation. Notice will go out soon with additional details.
