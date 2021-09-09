OKANOGAN — Located just northeast of the Beef Barn on the Okanogan County Fairgrounds, the Little Beef Barn has been sitting without a true purpose for some time now. Having worn many hats, the building was slowly falling into disrepair and had suffered the consequence of time and lack of love.
However, Fair Queen Whitney Wilson saw beneath the dirt and grime and realized a little TLC is all the building needed.
“It feels like the building hasn’t really been used for decades,” Wilson said. “People would sometimes use the wash rack in the back if the Beef Barn was busy, but that was about it.”
The project, which began in June 2020, was Wilson’s choice for the fair improvement project, something each Queen takes on during their reign. In the year between fairs, a Queen will pitch their project to the board and if approved, receive a small budget from the county.
The COVID-19 pandemic delayed Wilson’s project a little, but quickly showed a silver lining, Wilson said.
“For a while we couldn’t start work on the barn because the fairgrounds were locked,” Wilson said. “But then because of the extra year I got, we were able to get a lot more done than originally planned.”
The extra year, due to the 2020 fair being cancelled, was approved by the Fair Advisory Committee after Wilson requested the extra time.
The project itself started with basic cleaning and maintenance in and around the barn, especially with some of the structural supports. A few relatively larger chapters of the project started to take shape, like the inner office and outdoor wash rack.
And now Wilson says she knows exactly what “it takes a village” means, with help coming in from a wide variety of family, friends and local businesses.
“I have hundreds of volunteer hours now,” Wilson said. “But none of it really compares to all the people who graciously donated time, materials and energy to the project. It could never have happened without all their help.”
