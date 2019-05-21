REPUBLIC - Segments of the Ferry County Rail Trail are closed because of unsafe conditions.
Closures are in effect for the Kiwanis Trailhead to Tucker Road, Empire Creek Road to Lundimo Meadows Road, and Curlew to Lone Ranch Road.
The segments will reopen as soon as conditions are safe, according to Ferry County officials.
Damage was done in spring 2018 when flooding damaged roads and culverts crossing the trail, leading to trail damage.
The trail at Curlew Lake is open and seeing a lot of use, said the Ferry County Rail Trail Partners. A temporary bathroom is at Black’s Beach trailhead.
Some resurfacing work is being done. The partners group is working with the Golden Tiger Pathway Committee to remove sand from the unimproved section south of Herron Creek Road to help improve walking, running and biking from Curlew Lake to the Ferry County Fairgrounds, Republic School District and City of Republic.
