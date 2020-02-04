OLYMPIA – Several railroad crossings in Okanogan and Chelan counties will be improved, thanks to state grants to Cascade and Columbia River Railroad.
The Utilities and Transportation Commission approved the grade crossing protective fund grants to add LED warning lights, crossbuck sign replacements and new crossing arms at six crossings.
The grants, which range between $1,600 and $2,500, will be used at:
-A Street, Chelan Falls.
-Azwell Road near Wells Dam.
-Eastside Oroville Road (north).
-Eastside Oroville Road (south).
-Rocky Reach Dam Road.
-Seventh Street in Brewster.
The upgrades will improve the overall safety at the crossings by providing greater signal reliability and visibility for drivers and pedestrians, said the UTC.
Upgrades must be completed by Dec. 31, 2020. The railroad will cover any costs over the approved grant amounts including labor associated with the upgrades.
The 1969 Legislature created the grade crossing protective fund to provide money for safety measures to reduce accidents and fatalities at public and private crossings and along railroad tracks.
The UTC regulates railroad safety in Washington.
