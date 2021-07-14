RITZVILLE - Ranchers looking for assistance to prevent wolf-livestock conflict can tap wolf conflict monitors hired by the Cattle Producers of Washington through a state grant.
The group received a $397,440 grant from the state Department of Agriculture.
Wolf conflict monitors will work with ranchers in northeast Washington to ensure a timely response and efficient data collection is offered in conflict situations, said the group.
CPoW will hire additional monitors who will provide daily or near-daily assistance in monitoring wolf activity and effectively communicating that information with ranchers. Data collection using game cams, on-the-ground monitoring and deployment of non-lethal deterrents will be offered by the monitors.
Unlike previous years, CPoW was awarded the total funds available for the wolf conflict project because of support from the community.
“A number of ranchers and professionals from the wildlife management community expressed their support for our grant application because of our longstanding relationships with ranchers and the fiscal responsibility our grant brings to the taxpayers,” said Scott Nielsen, chairman of CPoW’s grant committee. “The ranching community knows that our monitors are there to support them while acting in a professional manner. This makes all the difference in regards to information sharing and timely responses.”
Nielsen said ensuring solid networking among ranchers, state wildlife managers and local sheriff’s offices is essential to sound management of wolves in northeast Washington in the future.
“Wolves aren’t going away, but neither are our ranching operations or our community,” Nielsen said. “We need to make sure the relationships and communication are being built in a way that ensures wolf-livestock conflicts are addressed quickly and fairly. The work we are doing through this grant will do just that.”
Wolves continue to be listed as an endangered species in Washington, although federal protections were removed in 2020. Last year, state wildlife managers reported that wolf populations rose by 22 percent from 2019 to 2020, with a total count of 178 wolves.
More than 100 of those wolves were concentrated in northeast Washington.
