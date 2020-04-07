OKANOGAN - Ben Carroll has joined the Okanogan Conservation District as a range planner.
Carroll, a native of the Willamette Valley in Oregon, has worked on beaches of Cape Cod, prairies of the Dakotas and many locations across the Pacific Northwest, said a district announcement.
His background includes wildlife management, habitat restoration and ecological monitoring.
He enjoys riding his bike and spending time with his wife and daughter.
“He is looking forward to contributing to the important work of the Okanogan Conservation District, exploring the region, and getting to know the people and places that make up this beautiful area,” said the district.
