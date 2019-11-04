OLYMPIA – Okanogan resident Ernie Rasmussen has been named to coordinate the state Department of Commerce’s work with tribal governments and communities.
Rasmussen joined the department as tribal liaison on Nov. 1. He will be based in Okanogan.
Rasmussen is senior planner of economic development with the Colville Confederated Tribes, where he has played a key role in establishing the North Star Opportunity Zone, said a department announcement. The opportunity zone is a regional collaboration among the tribe and Chelan, Douglas, Ferry and Okanogan counties.
Rasmussen’s prior experience includes coordinating National Science Foundation-supported STEM curriculum to serve fourth through sixth grades on the Spokane Indian Reservation and Coeur d’Alene Reservation. He also served as executive director and network coordinator of the Empire Health Foundation-funded Spokane Tribal Network, working with the Spokane Tribe of Indians, Wellpinit School District and community leaders to initiate systemic positive health outcomes for all community membership.
He earned a bachelor’s degree and is a master of arts candidate in urban and regional planning, both from Eastern Washington University.
“Ernie’s background and passion for community empowerment is the ideal blend we’ve been seeking for this full-time leadership role to help develop and enrich relationships between our agency and Washington’s sovereign tribal nations,” said Lisa Brown, commerce director. “We all look forward to more fully integrating tribal voices in our work on priorities for strengthening rural communities, such as expanding broadband access, promoting sustainable community development through Opportunity Zones, and investing in infrastructure.”
The Department of Commerce, which has a mission of strengthening communities, is home to more than 96 programs providing funding and support for a wide range of essential community and economic development activities, from affordable housing, homelessness, infrastructure and facilities to business recruitment and retention, international trade missions and small business assistance.
Commerce works with numerous public and private sector partners, including tribal governments.
“I applaud this appointment of Ernie Rasmussen as tribal liaison,” said Craig Bill, executive director of the governor’s Office of Indian Affairs. “His experience and knowledge of community development within tribal communities will help strengthen state-tribal relations in this and other important issue areas.”
“Born, raised and having spent the entirety of my life serving Indian Country has been central to my identity,” said Rasmussen. “I’m fortunate to continue this pursuit on the regional and state level, playing a role in serving individual communities and their citizens to enhance the places they call home.
“Listening, learning and connecting people and resources is critical to empowering communities to achieve sovereignty. I look forward to assisting tribes, communities and commerce staff in these achievements.”
