OKANOGAN – An electricity rate increase, scheduled to go into effect April 1 but postponed because of COVID-19, could be put off longer.
Okanogan County Public Utility District commissioners, in their Aug. 10 meeting, began discussing the 2021 budget.
Commissioners postponed implementation of the rate increase indefinitely, but staff presented the possibility of having it take effect this fall. Commissioners asked to a longer suspension to see how the situation might change.
Discussion will continue at the board’s next meeting, set for Aug. 24.
The board also looked at changing the formula for how the cost of power adjustment is figured. Currently, it can be changed at any time of the year to reflect changes in power costs, but to simplify the process, staff recommended it be a comparison of the previous year over the present year with any adjustments being implemented April 1.
That way, the cost of power adjustment can be set based on a full year’s power costs instead of fluctuating throughout the year.
Staff also presented updated financial policies, including setting a goal of having 90 days of cash on hand instead of the current 60-day policy. The district currently has 85 days cash on hand.
The higher amount would maintain the district’s good bond ratings, commissioners were told.
General Manager Steve Taylor said the financial discussions will guide staff in forming the 2021 budget. Not only does the district need to plan for revenue, but also maintain its obligations for capital plans and power purchases.
COVID-19 impacts continue to affect the budget, with 359 bills currently representing about $53,000 in delinquency.
The board decided all financial items will be back up for discussion at the Aug. 24 workshop and board meeting. More detailed meeting information will on the district’s website, said officials.
In other business, the board:
-Discussed a new pole attachment rate for companies with equipment on PUD poles. About nine entities have been charged a rate of $14.64 per attachment since Aug. 8, 2000.
The proposed resolution would increase that rate to $23.50 per attachment, effective Jan. 1. The charge is intended to cover additional costs of maintenance of the PUD infrastructure incurred by the extra pieces of equipment.
-Heard from Chief Engineer Dan Simpson about the trending of transformer dissolved gas analysis. Some gas level trends are causing concern, indicating some minor insulation break down.
The district has scheduled more in-depth transformer testing this fall.
-Heard from Taylor that the district has contracted with Tilson Technologies for a $15,000 high-level study of how to get fiber optics service to every home in Brewster. If the study proves helpful, the district could do a similar study in other area cities.
-Heard from Ron Gadeberg, director of power resources and broadband services, that although the district sold nearly twice as much wholesale power on the market as expected for July, the revenue was almost half of what was expected because of low prices.
Retail sales in June were also under budget again, bringing the year-to-date total to $1.3 million under budget for power revenue.
-Heard a report from Gadeberg that wholesale broadband sales represented highest revenue month again, at about $276,000. Staff members are staying busy with many requests for fiber connections.
End users on the system now total 2,946 wireless and 525 fiber.
-Heard that the district will continue its four-day week, with 10-hour shifts, through the end of the year. Offices will remain open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
