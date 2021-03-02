OKANOGAN – A 3.25 percent overall revenue increase – aka rate increase – was approved last week by Okanogan County Public Utility District commissioners.
Different classes of customers will see varying rate changes, which go into effect April 1, said the utility. Commissioners took action during their Feb. 22 meeting.
The PUD had planned a 2 percent overall increase in 2020, but canceled it because of COVID-19 issues. Since then, the PUD suffered damage to its infrastructure from both the Palmer and Cold Springs wildfires, and has borrowed $40 million to cover several critical infrastructure projects and refinance debt.
Among the current projects is replacing the fire-damaged wooden Okanogan-Brewster transmission line with a new steel line for about $13 million. Although FEMA funding was recently approved, it will not cover the total amount of the project with the upgrades.
PUD officials also plan to rebuild the Tonasket substation for more than $4 million to increase capacity to improve reliability. Several substations also need new and/or upgraded power transformers, which will cost the utility about $2.4 million, said officials.
The PUD has been under budget in power sales – by about $1 million last year – and the costs of inflation, especially in construction costs, continually rise, the PUD said.
During the past year the PUD has borrowed from its rate stabilization fund to cover the loss of the canceled 2020 rate increase ($622,455) and to pay off the remainder of a 2016 debt (about $1.6 million).
Although the utility is pursuing several large capital projects, many projects have been deferred to ease budget requirements. Staff still anticipates about $35 million in projects in the next couple years, funded mostly from the borrowed $40 million.
Money from the rate increase will pay back that debt and provide more capital funds. Several changes will happen on bills after April 1:
-The cost of power adjustment will roll into the current kilowatt-hour energy charge. For example, the residential class has a $0.006 per kilowatt-hour cost of power adjustment, which will be rolled into the energy rate of $0.045650 per kWh for a total of $0.05165 per kWh.
The cost of power adjustment will be revisited every April 1 to reflect changes in power costs from the PUD’s sources of power, including Bonneville Power Administration and Wells Dam.
-State taxes will become an additional line item on bill statements, similar to how city-based taxes are currently listed. That will lead to additional transparency for the PUD to show customers more specifically where their dollars go, said utility officials.
The PUD pays about $2.8 million per year in state taxes.
-Tiered residential kilowatt-hour charges will be merged slowly into a single rate over the next five years. PUD staff looked at consolidating them in one year, but that would have led to a more dramatic increase in rates to the average user.
The change will simplify the billing process and give relief to low- or fixed-income customers who have higher usage, PUD officials said.
-Base charges, kilowatt-hour charges and demand charges will be adjusted differently to achieve the revenue needed per customer class. Most will decrease to reflect the state tax designation.
For example, the $0.05165 per kWh residential energy rate will be reduced to $0.05127.
Although the board reviewed a 10-year plan during their Feb. 22 workshop and board meeting, the revenue adjustments were approved for 2021 only. Any other adjustments will be reviewed and considered by commissioners at a later time.
“The rate design process is still to be determined,” Commissioner Jerry Asmussen said. “I’m committed to the (2021) increases because of the debt incurred.”
Part of the 10-year plan also would move rates to a more equitable structure in which the various customer classes pay for their actual cost of service. Each customer class will have individualized percentage-based increases to achieve the overall 3.25 percent revenue increase. They include:
-Residential - 4.5 percent increase.
-Small general service – 3 percent increase.
-Large general service - 1.18 percent increase.
-Irrigation - 2.5 percent increase.
-Industrial - 1.18 percent increase.
-Frost control – 5 percent increase.
-Area lighting - 3.25 percent increase.
-Street lighting - 3.25 percent increase.
-Domestic pump base charge - Raised from $10 to $14.95.
Originally, the PUD had considered a 10 percent increase for frost control, but amended the resolution to 5 percent instead, to try to ease any burden on agricultural producers.
“We have to protect our biggest asset in the county,” Commissioner Scott Vejraska said, mentioning that he had recently discussed the revenue increase at a producers’ meeting.
“Ag is the No. 1 industry in the state,” Commissioner Bill Colyar agreed.
Votes for both the frost control amendment and a resolution approving the new rate schedules and general provisions were unanimous.
More information, including recordings of the meetings and the final resolution approving the new rates and charges, are available on the PUD website, www.okanoganpud.org.
