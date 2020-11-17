OKANOGAN – The rate stabilization fund may be tapped by Okanogan County Public Utility District commissioners to pay off debt and keep the impact low to ratepayers.
During their Nov. 9 meeting, commissioners said they are considering tapping into fund and keeping proposed rate increases low in 2021.
A debt to Key Bank will be paid off in two years, with more than $800,000 due each year. The district has proposed making those two payments through the rate stabilization fund.
After damage from the Cold Springs Fire, coupled with an already aging system, the district plans a capital budget outlay of $35 million in multi-year projects. Major projects include upgrades to the partially destroyed Okanogan-Brewster transmission line, rebuilding the Tonasket substation and replacing old power transformers at a handful of substations.
To pay for those projects and others, the district sold about $40 million in bonds Oct. 28 at an interest rate of 2.93 percent. Some of those proceeds also refinance past debt.
A more in-depth report on bond sales is planned at the Nov. 23 board meeting.
To further meet revenue requirements, the district proposes a rate increases at an average of 3.25 percent beginning April 1, 2021. Based on a cost of service and equity management study last year, the district will apply that overall increase differently across the various customer types to move toward more equitable rates.
Overall increases proposed, per class, include:
-Residential - 4.5 percent increase (average $4.57 per month).
-Small general service - 3 percent increase (average $5.04 per month).
-Large general service - 1 percent increase (average $106.90 per month).
-Irrigation - 2.5 percent increase.
-Industrial - 1 percent increase.
-Frost control - 10 percent increase.
-Area lighting - 3.2 percent increase.
-Street lighting - 3.2 percent increase.
The board will continue to discuss the budget and rates at the next meeting at 3 p.m. Nov. 23 via Zoom. A 6 p.m. workshop the same day will feature a discussion on operation and maintenance trends, and presentations from the human resources, information systems and broadband departments.
In other business, the board:
-Heard a report from Chief Engineer Dan Simpson regarding successful Western Energy Coordinating Council compliance testing of relays and breakers at the district’s substations.
-Approved the surplus of about 84 transformers that are no longer useable.
-Heard the 2019 fuel mix report for the district’s power purchases, which included about 81 percent hydropower, nearly 7 percent nuclear, 3.5 percent wind and the remaining from the energy market’s unspecified sources.
-Heard evening presentations from the operations, engineering and construction design departments about their proposed 2021 budgets.
