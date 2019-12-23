OKANOGAN – Five re-elected city council members were sworn in for new terms during the Dec. 17 council meeting.
Taking the oath of office were Lisa Bauer, Wayne Turner, Greg Oyler, Denise Varner and Patricia Stanton.
In other business, the council:
-Learned Okanogan Chamber of Commerce members spent $4,000 and around 500 hours replacing holiday decoration lights with LED bulbs. Plans call for replacing bulbs in the end-light displays next year.
-Heard from Ernie Rasmussen, Okanogan. He is the new state Department of Commerce tribal liaison.
-Approved a change order for the water system improvements at the south end of town.
-Agreed to buy petroleum products in 2020 from Whitley Fuel, Okanogan.
-Approved a fuel tax agreement with the state for Lower Pine Street between Third and Fifth avenues.
-Approved a contract amendment with Gray and Osborne Inc. engineers for additional services for water system improvements.
