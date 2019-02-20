OKANOGAN – A recall petition has been filed against two Tonasket City Council members in wake of the disbandment of the Tonasket Police Department.

The statements for recall were filed with the Okanogan County Auditor’s Office by Brenda Jones on Feb. 12 and alleges council members Christa “Teagan” Levine and Jill Ritter committed acts of malfeasance, misfeasance and violated their oaths of office.

The Okanogan County Prosecutor’s office filed a petition for hearing to determine sufficiency of recall charges and adequacy of ballot synopsis on Tuesday, Feb. 19.

"This is what makes us a free country," Levine said when contacted by The Chronicle Wednesday afternoon. "If people are upset with something, this is their recourse. Now it is up to the courts."

Ritter could not be reached immediately for comment.

The hearing is set for 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, before Okanogan County Superior Court Judge Henry Rawson.

“I just got informed today papers had been filed (served) on them. I heard rumors, but I hadn't heard anything up until today. Alice (Attwood) called me up and said they were going to recall, got the papers filed on them. That's all she told me, so that's all I know,” said Mayor Dennis Brown Wednesday afternoon. “Hopefully we can get through the drama and get to the real work. I'm so tired of the drama. We try to put different things together to get the drama stopped but so far it hasn't.”

City Attorney Mick Howe said he has not had time yet to study all the documentation of the allegations, as he won't be the attorney representing them. Howe said the hearing on the 28th will determine sufficiency of the charges. If one or more charges are determined sufficient to support a recall, sponsors of the recall will have a maximum of 180 days to collect signatures of legal voters equal to 35 percent of the total number of votes cast for all candidates for the office for which the person is elected.

The Tonasket City Council will have a special meeting at 4:30 p.m. tomorrow, Feb. 21 in City Hall, 209 S. Whitcomb Ave.

Agenda items include an executive (closed-door) session followed by a discussion on “payment of defense expenses for councilmembers Ritter and Levine,” according to the meeting announcement.

For more on the recall, see Wednesday’s newspaper or omakchronicle.com