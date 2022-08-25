Bureau of Reclamation logo

GRAND COULEE — The Bureau of Reclamation is asking for comments from the public to identify issues or alternatives for the development of an environmental assessment for the Grand Coulee Security Response Force Upgrades project.

The 15-day public comment period is open from Aug. 15 to Aug. 29. This project area is located on the Columbia River about 90 miles northwest of Spokane, according to the bureau.

