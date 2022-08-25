GRAND COULEE — The Bureau of Reclamation is asking for comments from the public to identify issues or alternatives for the development of an environmental assessment for the Grand Coulee Security Response Force Upgrades project.
The 15-day public comment period is open from Aug. 15 to Aug. 29. This project area is located on the Columbia River about 90 miles northwest of Spokane, according to the bureau.
A need to upgrade various components to meet current security requirements was identified by comprehensive security assessments of Grand Coulee Dam facilities. The proposed action is needed to comply with Department of the Interior and Bureau of Reclamation security requirements, modernize physical security components, minimize security risk to employees and facilities, and improve security department administrative operations and security response force (SRF) capabilities.
According to the bureau, the purpose of the project is to update existing security components that have reached their expected service life or do not conform with current security requirements, create an integrated, hardened, physical perimeter around security assets and facilities, consolidate security department administrative operations and access control offices, and upgrade the SRF training facilities.
The bureau has proposed to relocate and install new guard stations, create improved inspection areas, establish additional and improved security cameras and lighting, and replace or install security gates, fences, and intrusion detection systems. Additionally, they have proposed construction of new buildings, installation of utilities, and access road improvements.
The public is encouraged to provide input through a virtual public meeting room website at www.virtualpublicmeeting.com/grand-coulee-srf-ea-scoping. Virtual meeting visitors can view public meeting materials, pose questions, view answers, and submit comments. The site is accessible 24 hours a day.
Scoping comments can be submitted to BOR-SHA-CPNGCSRF@usbr.gov. Written comments can be sent to Jason Sutter, natural resource specialist for the Bureau of Reclamation, at 1150 N. Curtis Road, Boise, ID 83706. Comments must be submitted by Aug. 29.
