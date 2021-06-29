OMAK – Two single-day high temperature records fell earlier this week in Omak as an excessive heat warning continued for the Pacific Northwest.
New records were set Saturday and Sunday.
On June 26, the temperature rose to 104 degrees, two degrees above the previous record of 102 degrees set in 1926 and matched in 2015.
The next day, the mercury topped out at 109 degrees, again two degrees above the old record of 107 set in 2015.
By 2 p.m. Monday, June 28, the temperature was 108 degrees and anticipated to rise more. The day’s high was not available by press time, although the National Weather Service forecast called for a high of 113 degrees.
Okanogan County Emergency Manager Maurice Goodall said a few people have called with heat issues, but he’s heard no reports of people struggling because of the heat. Some animals are struggling, so he advices keeping pets indoors. Foggers can be set up for outdoor animals.
Officials advise providing animals with plenty of water.
NCW Libraries are offering cool, air conditioned havens if people need to get away from the heat. Goodall said other cooling sites are on standby if they are needed.
So far, fire reports have been at a minimum, Goodall said. A small fire was reported up the Twisp River over the weekend, and a cattle truck caught fire on Cub Creek Road north of Winthrop. (See photo, below.)
Goodall said many stores in the area report being sold out or nearly sold out of air conditioners, fans and swamp coolers.
As the region continues to bake, the upcoming Fourth of July holiday is a concern, he said. He urged extreme caution with fireworks and noted that they’re illegal in the rural portion of Okanogan County. (For more on fireworks, see Page A3.)
The extreme heat is expected to continue for several more days, according to the weather service. An excessive heat warning is in place until 7 p.m. Thursday and a hazardous weather outlook runs through Sunday.
“This event will likely be one of the most extreme and prolonged heat waves in the recorded history of the Inland Northwest,” said the weather service in the excessive heat warning. “Unprecedented heat will not only threaten the health of residents in the Inland Northwest but will make our region increasingly vulnerable to wildfires and intensify the impacts our ongoing drought.”
“Triple digit heat is expected to continue through late week and possibly into the weekend,” said the hazardous weather outlook.”
The weather service said all-time temperature records could be broken in Washington and Idaho over the next few days.
The excessive heat warning covers all of Washington, most of Oregon, northern and southwestern Idaho, northern California, western Nevada and parts of southern California.
In the Puget Sound area, temperatures have soared above 100 degrees for several days.
