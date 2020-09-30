goldmark1

Trees are scorched at the Goldmark Ranch.

 Gofundme.com

A list of recovery and relief effort donation opportunities has been compiled by Okanogan County Emergency Management:

-Okanogan County Long-Term Recovery

www.okanogancountyrecovery.com/

-Tonasket Oroville Disaster and Relief Team

North Okanogan County relief efforts

Stacey Storm, 509-322-5475

-Community Foundation of North Central Washington

https://cfncw.org/

-Mana Wildfire Logistics

Disaster assistance for Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana

www.manawildfire.com/

-N.O. Paws Left Behind Rescue

The animal rescue has created a gofundme specifically for fire victim support; the majority goes to those evacuated to the fairgrounds with their animals.

www.nopawsleftbehinddogrescueorovillewa.com/

-The Stone Seekers Gem and Mineral Society

Has set up an account at Umpqua to assist Palmer Fire survivors.

Howard Floyd, 509-560-8264

-Habitat for Humanity, Republic.

Is helping erect 20-30 structures at Palmer Mountain before winter.

www.habitatcolville.org/

-Brewster Chamber of Commerce

www.brewsterwachamber.com/fire-info

-Okandogs

Assisting in logistics of delivering food and water to evacuated livestock populations and wildlife in the burn areas.

https://okandogs.com/

-Fleet of Angels

Providing emergency micro-grants as hay funds for horse owners.

https://www.fleetofangels.org/

-Emergency Equipment Solutions

https://emergencyequipmentsolutions.org/

-LIHEAP - Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program

509-634-2857

-World Vets - International Aid for Animals

Treating animals in the fire zones in Washington and the whole West Coast.

https://worldvets.org/

