A list of recovery and relief effort donation opportunities has been compiled by Okanogan County Emergency Management:
-Okanogan County Long-Term Recovery
-Tonasket Oroville Disaster and Relief Team
North Okanogan County relief efforts
Stacey Storm, 509-322-5475
-Community Foundation of North Central Washington
-Mana Wildfire Logistics
Disaster assistance for Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana
-N.O. Paws Left Behind Rescue
The animal rescue has created a gofundme specifically for fire victim support; the majority goes to those evacuated to the fairgrounds with their animals.
-The Stone Seekers Gem and Mineral Society
Has set up an account at Umpqua to assist Palmer Fire survivors.
Howard Floyd, 509-560-8264
-Habitat for Humanity, Republic.
Is helping erect 20-30 structures at Palmer Mountain before winter.
-Brewster Chamber of Commerce
-Okandogs
Assisting in logistics of delivering food and water to evacuated livestock populations and wildlife in the burn areas.
-Fleet of Angels
Providing emergency micro-grants as hay funds for horse owners.
-Emergency Equipment Solutions
-LIHEAP - Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program
509-634-2857
-World Vets - International Aid for Animals
Treating animals in the fire zones in Washington and the whole West Coast.
