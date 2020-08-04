COULEE DAM – A burn ban has been imposed within the Lake Roosevelt National Recreation Area because of extreme fire conditions.
The ban went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, July 30, according to the National Park Service.
No open flames are permitted. That includes all fires in fire rings and boxes, shoreline fires, charcoal fires, tiki torches, incense burners, candles and propane fires.
Self-contained propane or gas stoves and lanterns are allowed.
