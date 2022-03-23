OMAK – A Red Cross disaster responder boot camp – intensive training to prepare people to help during disasters – is planned March 29-30.
The course is planned for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Community Presbyterian Church, 9 S. Birch St.
People who take the course will learn about becoming a Red Cross disaster volunteer. Available courses include disaster cycle services overview, disaster action team fundamentals and mass care overview.
Preregistration is required by contacting Kari Strain at JoinUsNW@redcross.org or 509-679-8795. Lunch will be providd.
