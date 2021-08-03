SEATTLE - The American Red Cross has put out an emergency call for blood donors.
The agency “continues to experience a severe blood shortage as the number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries rises – and depletes the nation’s blood inventory,” said the Red Cross. “There is an emergency need for donors to give now to ensure blood is on hospital shelves when patients need it.”
Those who donate from Aug. 1-15 will be entered in a drawing for a trip for two to the sold-out 2021 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn. Donors throughout August will receive a free, four-month subscription offer to Apple Music (new subscribers only).
More details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/FeelTheBeat.
Donors of all blood types are needed, especially type O, which stands at a one-day supply.
Appointments may be scheduled on the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 800-RED CROSS (733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
In most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate. Knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine received is important in determining donation eligibility, said the Red Cross.
In Okanogan County, a drawing is planned from noon to 5 p.m. Aug. 19 at the Brewster Seventh-day Adventist Church, 17 N.W. Hospital Way.
