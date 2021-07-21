SPOKANE — Hundreds of trained American Red Cross disaster volunteers are helping in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and California to support people affected by wildfires throughout the western states.
“July has already been an incredibly busy month for the Red Cross with hundreds of disaster workers responding to help people whose lives were turned upside down by wildfires and other disasters,” said Alex Dieffenbach, Northwest Region CEO.
The agency put out a call for people to help by volunteering, giving blood or making donations.
More information is at redcross.org, 800-RED-CROSS or by texting the word DISASTER to 90999 to make a $10 donation.
