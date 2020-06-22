YAKIMA - The American Red Cross is now testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies.
The antibody test is authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to the coronavirus, regardless of whether the person developed symptoms.
At the same time, there continues to be an urgent need for blood donations after hospital demand for blood products increased in recent weeks, said the Red Cross.
