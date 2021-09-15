OLYMPIA - The state Redistricting Commission’s online mapping tool has been updated with the official 2020 Census data necessary for the people of Washington to draw maps and submit them for consideration by the commissioners.
The commission now invites all residents to log on and help “Draw Your WA.”
“For those who wish to make third party map submissions, now is the time to visit redistricting.wa.gov, log in to the mapping tool, and draft your vision of what Washington’s state legislative and congressional district maps should look like,” said Commission Chair Sarah Augustine.
The DrawYourWA mapping tool is available to all the public. The website includes detailed instructions explaining how to use the mapping features.
Newly uploaded data include 2020 Census information as adjusted by the institutional relocation statute. The adjusted data assigns those residing in institutional settings operated by the state to their last known address for the purposes of congressional and legislative redistricting, as required by law.
To ensure commissioners have time to consider suggestions during their deliberations, people should submit maps by Oct. 22. The tool will remain live for several weeks after that so people can continue to work with and use the software.
Commissioners are scheduled to publish their draft state legislative district and congressional district map proposals Sept. 21 and Sept. 28, respectively.
A statewide virtual meeting is at 7 p.m. Oct. 5 for public feedback on legislative map proposals. A similar meeting is at 10 a.m. Oct. 9 for congressional map proposals.
Oct. 22 is the deadline to ensure full consideration of third-party map submissions by the commission.
The commission will submit its final maps to the Legislature on Nov. 15.
All map submissions, comments on proposed maps and general comments are subject to public disclosure under the state Public Records Act, the commission said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.