WENATCHEE — Eight Okanogan County art students received awards and recognition during the 43rd annual Regional High School Art Show, sponsored and hosted by the Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center.
Riley Maher, Okanogan, with her 3D piece “Alarm Clock,” took home the only first-place finish at the show for Okanogan County students, though others also finished in the top three or received best of show awards.
Another award available for students, selected by the dean of Central Washington University’s art and design program, was a tuition waiver award.
Students receiving a best of show award for their art will be heading to Olympia for the annual Superintendent’s High School Award Show for a chance at statewide recognition, a trophy and a $200 cash prize.
Students receiving awards from Okanogan County include:
Maria Timm, Tonasket, placed third with her 3D clay and ceramic depiction of a Montera leaf titled “Finest Forest.”
Carol Manglona, Tonasket, placed third with her pen drawing titled “Grow From It” and also received the best of show and CWU tuition waiver awards.
Paul Torres, Bridgeport, didn’t place but received the CWU award for his drawing titled “Still Life with Horn.”
Amelie Baker, Okanogan, placed second with her acrylic painting titled “Cup of Oranges” as well as the best of show and CWU award for her second acrylic painting, “Apple Cup.”
Keilah Rojas, Tonasket, didn’t place but received the best of show and CWU awards for her watercolor and graphite painting, “Torn Mind.”
Corina Timm, Tonasket, placed second with her photo “Bee Happy.”
Keilahni Pelton, Tonasket, placed third with her photo “Gateway,” also receiving best of show.
The show, hosted virtually the past two years, will be available in person for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Held in cooperation with the North Central Education Service District and Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction, the show is an opportunity for students to showcase their creativity and talent, said organizers.
From March 4 to April 2, all students who submitted art will have it on display at the Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center. Blind judging for the awarded pieces occurred before the showing, though the awards presentation for winning pieces will be at 1 p.m. March 12.
