WENATCHEE - North Central Educational Service District has endorsed a new regional technology program, offered in partnership with Wenatchee Valley College.
NCESD Network Services Tech program extends the WVC computer network technician certificate to include a paid internship and professional mentorship with the district.
The new program was developed to meet a growing demand for trained technicians to provide technology services for the 29 school districts in north central Washington. Services range from email to eRate support, network services, desktop technology, cloud-based services, cyber security, technology purchasing and other hosted services.
On Nov. 3, the new program was recognized by the Washington State Board of Community and Technical Colleges and approved as an endorsed career launch program by Career Connect Washington.
The endorsement recognizes that the program has been designed to position young adults to enter a high-demand technology field here in north central Washington. District officials said the need for tech-savvy talent has increased this year as school districts revolutionized the delivery of public education during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program will be endorsed for the next three years, and be eligible for additional funding to support students. Students will be recruited to the WVC computer technology certificate program and the first paid internships are planned for summer 2021.
More information for students is available from Tami McBride, the district’s career connected learning specialist, at tamim@ncesd.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.