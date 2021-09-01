BRIDGEPORT – Skeletal remains found April 19, 2020, in Bridgeport have been identified as those of Roy L. Groeneveld, Bellingham.
Douglas County Undersheriff Tyler I. Caille said laboratory results were received Aug. 24 from the Center for Human Identification, which is affiliated with the University of North Texas Health Science Center.
Groeneveld’s family was notified.
The remains were found April 19, 2020, on a hillside off Tacoma Avenue by a person picking asparagus. Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched.
The remains were located among trees and brush on the hillside of the 2700 block of Tacoma Avenue, said Sheriff Kevin W. Morris.
The scene was investigated and the remains were removed, he said.
Groeneveld was reported missing from a nearby residence in 2010 and never located, said Morris.
He was last seen July 25, 2010, leaving his family’s home on foot. Groeneveld grew up on Bridgeport but had a Bellingham address at the time of his disappearance, said Caille.
Groeneveld’s family speculated at the time that he’d gone on a hike on a nearby hillside or to the Columbia River.
“We put a boat in the water” at the time of his disappearance, Caille said. “There was no evidence to tell where he went.”
Caille said Groeneveld, 44, had several underlying medical issues, but it’s unknown whether those were a factor in his disappearance. There was no indication of foul play, nor was the cause of death apparent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.