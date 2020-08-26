TONASKET – The school year in Tonasket will start with remote learning, with an Aug. 31 starting date planned.
The first two days will consist of parent-teacher conferences and orientations. The first day of instruction is Sept. 2.
As Okanogan County’s COVID-19 incident rate drops to pre-set numbers outlined by the state, the district plans to bring small groups of students into its buildings for in-person learning, starting with students with the greatest need.
“This is such a challenging time for families,” said the district. “We recognize the strain that distance learning puts on families. We know how desperately our teachers want to be back in the classroom with their students. We understand the fear of lost learning and social isolation.
“This is not what any of us want, but we are a dedicated, resilient community. We will support the health and safety of our students, staff and neighbors, and still maintain our commitment to making a meaningful learning experience for all our students.”
Students in kindergarten and first grade will be issued iPads, while those in second through 12th grades will get Chromebooks.
Students who don’t have Internet access at home can use a community hot spot (see related story), check out a mobile hot spot from the district (income or program eligibility apply) or work with an Internet service provider to get free or reduced-price Internet access through a state program (income eligibility applies).
Attendance will be taken and grades will count this year.
Meals will be delivered on adjusted bus routes on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Two days of meals will be delivered on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Under a hybrid model, students on campus would be served breakfast and lunch; those at home would get bus-delivered meals
“When school resumes with on-site learning, students will be served breakfast and lunch,” said the district. “All meals will be served in the student’s classroom or in a common area with six-foot physical distancing. Masks can be removed while eating.”
For online education, the district will use Accelerate Education for kindergarten through fifth grade students and Edgenuity for sixth through 12th grade students.
“This curriculum will help support our remote learning and support those families that choose to continue remote learning when we can move into a hybrid model,” the district said.
