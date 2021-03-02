OLYMPIA – The state Department of Health and the Institute for Disease Modeling released a new report last week that explores how to minimize COVID-19 introductions in schools, and what can be done to mitigate its spread within schools and the larger community.
The report is the fourth in a series.
Key findings from the new report:
-The rate at which COVID-19 is introduced in the classroom is proportional to the prevalence of COVID-19 in the community. For a given school population over a given period of time, a calculation based on such results can estimate the number of COVID-19 introductions a school can expect (within the limits of the model’s assumptions).
-Kindergarten to fifth grade is at lower risk of introductions compared to middle and high schools, and the lower grades’ phase-in approach has a 25 percent lower introduction rate compared to a full five-day-per-week schedule.
-High schools are more likely to have large outbreaks than elementary or middle schools because of reduced ability to maintain stable cohorts or groups of students, larger school size and older students who are likely more susceptible to infection.
-Vaccines against COVID-19 provide high levels of protection to recipients, but because students are likely to be a main source of introductions, vaccinating all staff will not prevent COVID from entering schools. Vaccinating staff can also reduce the size of typical outbreaks, but the impact is less than other countermeasures.
-Few tools are available to reduce the introduction rate, although high-frequency diagnostic screening of asymptomatic students, teachers and staff can reduce the introduction rate by as much as 50 percent where and when practical.
-Many interventions can limit transmission among students, teachers and staff within schools, and outbreaks will be small if countermeasures are sufficient to limit in-school transmission.
-Findings appear consistent when applied to other counties in Washington that have different population age distributions and school sizes.
The new analysis, “Stepping Back to School,” uses a detailed computer model of COVID-19 to explore the interplay between disease transmission inside and outside schools in three steps: Introduction to school, spread within school and exportation from schools.
The step-by-step approach enables new insights into risks and mitigation strategies that could be applied to different schools and community contexts in Washington and elsewhere, said the department.
Closing schools early in the COVID-19 pandemic has been associated with significant reductions in disease transmission at the community level, yet schools that have returned to in-person learning have reported few outbreaks, the department said.
In Washington, there have been 84 reported events of in-school transmission out of 200,000 students engaged in on-site instruction through December. Another 305 cases were linked to the clusters.
“This is a remarkably low rate of transmission with a median size of three people involved in each,” the announcement said.
Much of the success in limiting the spread of COVID-19 in schools has been attributed to the effective implementation of countermeasures used in other settings such as masking, distancing, ventilation, hand washing and symptom screening.
But as IDM’s previous analyses have shown, schools are not islands. COVID-19 burden in the community is an important determinant of school-based risk, said the department.
