BELLEVUE — Nearly 70 percent of Americans think it’s unlikely a driver will get caught by police for driving while high on marijuana, according to a new AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety survey.
An alarming finding shows that an estimated 14.8 million drivers report getting behind the wheel within one hour after using marijuana in the past 30 days. The impairing effects of marijuana are usually experienced within the first one to four hours after using the drug, according to officials. And marijuana users who drive high are up to twice as likely to be involved in a crash.
“Marijuana can significantly alter reaction times and impair a driver’s judgment. Yet, many drivers don’t consider marijuana-impaired driving as risky as other behaviors like driving drunk or talking on the phone while driving,” said David Yang, Executive Director of the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety. “It is important for everyone to understand that driving after recently using marijuana can put themselves and others at risk.”
In the AAA Foundation survey, seven percent of Americans reported they approved of driving after recently using marijuana - more than other dangerous behaviors like alcohol-impaired driving, drowsy driving, and prescription drug-impaired driving. Other survey findings showed that:
Millennials (nearly 14 percent) are most likely to report driving within one hour after using marijuana in the past 30 days, followed by Generation Z (10 percent).
Men (eight percent) are more likely than women (five percent) to report driving shortly after using marijuana in the past 30 days.
“It’s time to face the facts. Any driver who gets behind the wheel high can be arrested and prosecuted,” said Jake Nelson, AAA Director of Traffic Safety and Advocacy. “Law enforcement officials are getting more sophisticated in their methods for identifying marijuana-impaired drivers and the consequences are not worth the risk.”
Programs like Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement and the 50-State Drug Evaluation and Classification Program were developed to train law enforcement officers to more effectively recognize drug-impaired driving. There are currently more than 95,000 of these specially trained officers patrolling U.S. roads. Additionally, the number of trained Drug Recognition Experts has increased by 30 percent since 2013. These officers report that marijuana is the most frequently identified drug category. Since 2015, the number of drivers arrested by DREs for using marijuana increased 20 percent.
AAA recommends all motorists avoid driving while impaired by marijuana or any other drug (including alcohol) to avoid arrest and keep the roads safe. Just because a drug is legal does not mean it is safe to use while operating a motor vehicle. Drivers who get behind the wheel while impaired put themselves and others at risk.
Patrol conducts distracted driving emphasis effort
Washington State Patrol troopers are conducting a statewide emphasis on distracted driving through Sunday, June 23.
The emphasis effort began Friday, June 21.
Washington Traffic Safety Commission lists distracted driving as the cause of 30 percent of statewide traffic fatalities and the cause of 23 percent of all serious injury collisions in Washington. In 2018, troopers contacted more than 20,000 drivers for distracted driving, 3,000 more than during the previous year.
According to state law, drivers are prohibited from using a personal electronic device while operating a motor vehicle on a public highway.
That includes when stopped in traffic or at a traffic light.
Personal electronic devices aren’t limited to cell phones, but also include laptops, tablets, gaming devices and so on.
A driver is allowed only the minimal use of a finger to activate, deactivate or initiate a function on the device.
Drivers are allowed to use their phones if:
The phone is hands-free and can be started by using a single touch or swipe of a finger.
They are parked or stopped out of the flow of traffic and safely off the roadway.
They are calling 911.
The penalty for distracted driving is a $136 citation for the first offense. The penalty increases to at least $234 for the second citation within five years. Each offense is reported to the driver’s insurance company.
Drivers also can be penalized for a secondary violation of dangerously distracted driving, with an additional $99 penalty, if a traffic violation is committed because of distraction.
“There is no call, text, email or update that is worth a life, yours or the person in the car you hit,” said WSP Chief John Batiste. “Drivers, please pay attention. You matter and we want you to arrive at your destination safely.”
