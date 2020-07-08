OLYMPIA — Attorney General Bob Ferguson has released a report to the state Legislature recommending policies that require law enforcement report information about incidents involving deadly force.
The report also recommends the state create a centralized, publicly accessible website with information about such incidents.
Currently, there is no single location where the public and lawmakers can obtain information about the use of deadly force by law enforcement officers in Washington state. Deadly force refers to firearms discharges and incidents resulting in death or serious physical injury.
Some individual law enforcement agencies have chosen to make deadly force incident information routinely available, but transparency is not consistent across the state and the information is not compiled in one place, according to Ferguson.
In 2019, the Federal Bureau of Investigation created a national use-of-force reporting program, but the program is voluntary and only 10 percent of Washington law enforcement agencies currently participate. In addition, the information reported to that program is not publicly available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.