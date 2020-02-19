OLYMPIA - The Salmon Creek Fire, in which Okanogan Assistant Fire Chief Christian Johnson was burned, could have been caused by hot exhaust particles from a large diesel truck, but the cause is officially undetermined.
Johnson, 55, received burns over 60 percent of his body in the Sept. 1, 2019, fire and died Oct. 2 at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
A report on the fire’s cause was released last week to The Chronicle by the state Department of Natural Resources after several public records requests. A separate report, initiated by DNR and Fire District No. 3, also was provided under a records request.
According to the second report, Johnson was not wearing his protective turnout jacket at the fire southwest of Okanogan, although the jacket was tucked behind the cab of the brush truck he was driving.
The report exploring the fire’s cause narrowed possible causes as smoking, incendiary and equipment.
Although several discarded cigarette butts were found near the specific origin area - 23 feet east of the 181 B&O Road driveway and seven feet north of the road’s asphalt edge - no direct or physical evidence of a cigarette was located within the origin area, according to the report by DNR Wildland Fire Investigator John McDonald.
Okanogan County has “a long-term history of roadside incendiary fires in the past years,” but no incendiary device was found, the report continued.
The third possible cause, equipment, is the most likely, according to the report, since commercial vehicles use the road for hauling fruits and vegetables, and refuse to the nearby Okanogan County Central Landfill.
“During this investigation several large commercial diesel trucks were observed on the B&O Road,” and those ascending the grade, from the area of the landfill, were upshifting in the same are as the point of origin, said the report.
McDonald’s report said he was unable to rule out any of the three cause possibilities.
“With these observations, it is my conclusion that the most probable cause of this fire was hot exhaust carbon particles expelled from the exhaust of a large diesel truck and landing in the receptive fuel bed of seasonally cured grasses,” the report said.
“Based on the inability to eliminate the above-listed fire cause categories and the lack of direct or physical evidence located at the fire scene, the cause of the Spring Coulee Fire will be listed as undetermined.”
A learning document
The second report, labeled the “Facilitated Learning Analysis,” is not considered an investigative report but instead is designed to be a learning document for the future, said Janet Pearce, spokeswoman for the DNR in Olympia.
Other than Johnson, all other names of those involved were purposely omitted from the report.
“It’s anonymous, so people can speak their minds” about the fire and what happened, she said.
The analysis is designed “to help identify and share lessons that could be learned from the event,” said the report. “Personnel involved in the Spring Coulee Fire highlighted six core lessons … (which) are focused on communications, training, medical pre-positioning and medical evacuation coordination, vehicles, access and personal protective equipment.”
According to the report, Johnson had been fishing with family and was returning when the fire was called just before 4 p.m. His family dropped him at the Okanogan fire station.
“A loud, boisterous and well-respected man, Christian was known to his fellow volunteers as ‘Mr. Safety’ or the ‘Safety Guy’,” the report said.
Local departments - Okanogan, Malott and Omak from Fire District No. 3, Riverside Fire District No. 7 and Conconully Fire District No. 9 - responded, as did the DNR.
Area residents were advised to evacuate, and LifeLine Ambulance also responded.
“While not an official policy or procedure to pre-position medical response units for wildland fires, when the fires are substantial and in their core service district it is a relatively common practice in the area,” said the report. “Experience and instinct told the emergency medical responder that this was a fire he should head toward.”
Most Okanogan firefighters donned their structural firefighting clothing, known as turnouts, because structures were reported as being threatened. Johnson wore his turnout pants, but stowed his jacket on the back of the truck between the cab and a rear-mounted storage compartment.
He and another firefighter arrived on the scene around 4:15 p.m.
Members of the public also went toward the smoke, and traffic control was requested. Still, numerous vehicles disregarded road closure signs and remained in the area, slowing the response of some fire units, the report said.
Protecting the red barn
Johnson and the other firefighter began protecting a red barn off Fletcher Loop Road, worked to keep flames away from a recreational vehicle and put out a fire on a bulldozer near the barn.
After another unit arrived, Johnson and the other firefighter headed north to protect nearby structures. A firefighter from the second brush truck noticed Johnson didn’t have on his turnout coat and yelled to him, according to the report.
“There was no clear response from Assistant Chief Johnson to indicate whether or not he heard,” said the report.
Johnson drove north along an old bulldozer trail while the other firefighter, located on the truck’s exterior, operated a hose. As they reached a bend in the trail, they pulled off and into the grass, according to the report.
“The exterior firefighter pulled hose off the truck and started extending the hose line down toward the fire,” said the report. “There was no radio or voice communication between … Johnson and the exterior firefighter.”
The fire continued to spread north, pushed by winds, but the wind calmed and the fire didn’t seem to be moving as quickly. Meanwhile, the second truck was still at the red barn and, recognizing the calm as an indicator of a potential wind shift, a firefighter called out to his crew.
“It just laid down and I yelled, ‘wind shift!’” the firefighter is quoted in the report as saying.
Elsewhere, another engine was working the fire south of the red barn. Radio traffic was heavy and communication between units and agencies was difficult, said the report.
A firefighter with that crew associated the calm with an opportunity to make progress on fire suppression.
But the wind did shift, and the fire established itself on the slope below Johnson’s truck and burned rapidly toward the truck.
“The first indication that (the brush truck’s) exterior firefighter had that conditions were changing was the fast ignition of grass and brush coming toward him as opposed to moving north,” said the report. “A wave of heat came with the flames. Hearing Assistant Chief Johnson yelling for him to drop the hose and move, the exterior firefighter ran for the truck.”
He reached it about the same time the fire did.
He didn’t open the passenger door since the fire was at his back and caught the passenger door mirror on fire, said the report. He ran to the driver’s side and climbed on the outside of the truck.
As fire moved under the truck, Johnson attempted to drive from the area.
Truck lurches, stops
“After traveling five or six feet, (the truck) ‘lurched’ and then became immobilized,” said the report. “With flames rolling up the exterior firefighter’s legs, visible on the passenger side of the vehicle itself, under the truck and in front of them, both the exterior firefighter and … Johnson exited the vehicle to escape the fire.”
They ran toward the bulldozer trail at slightly different angles.
In Johnson’s path, hidden by vegetation, was a field of rocks and metal debris.
“While it is impossible to know for certain, it is thought Assistant Chief Johnson may have become entangled in the debris and was overtaken by fire,” said the report.
The other firefighter, with fire surrounding him and at times reaching up between his legs, reached the road about the same time as the fire.
He immediately turned back to head into the black and re-establish contact with Johnson. He located Johnson about 150 feet from the truck and called for help about 4:26 p.m.
The incident commander responded and called for a medical helicopter, then turned command of the fire to an officer from a neighboring station to lead medical personnel to the scene.
Omak Fire Chief Kevin Bowling told The Chronicle earlier that Okanogan Chief Jerod Gavin had been the incident commander until the burn over, then transferred command to him (Bowling).
The emergency medical responder provided immediate care for Johnson as he was transported from the burn over site to the intersection of Fletcher Loop and Spring Coulee roads. A transport ambulance, already in route, provided advanced medical care until the Life Flight helicopter arrived.
“With four aircraft and a helicopter working the fire, the introduction of a medical helicopter into already busy airspace concerned incident personnel,” said the report. “It was unclear whether the medical helicopter had direct communication with other aircraft in the area.”
Coordinating airspace
The pre-positioned medical responder had radio contact with the medical helicopter and one of the firefighters who had been working south of the red barn had radio contact with the suppression aircraft.
“Standing side by side, these two individuals coordinated airspace,” the report said.
In the meantime, suppression actions continued along the fire’s eastern flank. A structural fire engine headed up a steep, narrow driveway to protect a group of structures, but access and turnaround space were too narrow, so it left and was replaced by two brush trucks. At one point, two private vehicles headed up the drive and further congested the area, said the report.
Surface winds again shifted and around 4:55 p.m. an engine on the eastern flank requested air support because it was trapped.
According to a Chronicle story at the time, a Riverside unit radioed for help. A DNR helicopter dropped water nearby and the Riverside unit was able to reach safety.
After that, brush trucks continued top provide structure protection and mop-up in the area after air support knocked down flare-ups in the area, said the report.
Johnson was en route to the hospital at 5:20 p.m. and the fire was contained by 5:30 p.m. at around 107 acres, said the report.
Lessons learned
The report outlined several lessons learned:
-Although Johnson’s brush truck lurched before becoming immobilized, it was driven from the area after the incident. Possible reasons for its failure include low oxygen, non-engagement of four-wheel drive and numerous large rocks in the area.
“Equipment can fail at critical moments. Forethought and preparation is our best defense,” said the report. “Have you trained for your vehicle becoming immobilized in the path of a fire? How often do your escape routes rely on a vehicle?”
-Communications. Firefighters reported heavy radio traffic on the command channel, although they were requested to clear the frequency. Other responding agencies used their own tactical channels and were not tied in to the command communications.
In addition, incident command had a new radio that had been installed just a few days earlier.
On scene, dilemmas were addressed through constant movement and face-to-face communication.
The report said technical and organizational “interoperability” is best addressed before critical operations.
-Pre-positioning emergency medical responders enabled quick response to the burn over and provided “near-immediate medical care to Assistant Chief Johnson.”
Such pre-positioning is standard for structure fires in the area and on larger wildland fires, it is not standard for initial attack. The report asked whether it should be.
“It is tempting to use the benefit of hindsight to clearly identify the ‘right’ responses to the conditions, especially when the outcome is both known and heartbreaking,” the report said. “As tempting as it is to point out the ‘common denominators’ in hindsight, what is the utility in doing so?”
-The report also touched on equipment, noting that some firefighters wore turnouts while other chose Nomex shirts. Some who chose wildland clothing also stowed their turnouts on their rigs.
“The absence of a turnout jacket or other (protective clothing) on Assistant Chief Johnson’s upper body likely contributed to the severity of his injuries,” said the report. “While it is impossible to know what factored into Assistant Chief Johnson’s decisions that day, it is unlikely that the man known as ‘Mr. Safety’ conscientiously made a decision to discard his turnout jacket for the entirety of the fire.
“It is more likely that small, micro-decision - such as the choice not to wear a turnout coat while driving - played a role in the incident. Micro-decisions can have an outsized impact on outcomes and urgency can compete with our ability to pause and reassess.”
The firefighter designated as the exterior firefighter, credited his turnout gear with saving his life as he fled from the fire.
-The report also noted that firefighters from two other trucks interpreted the wind dying down differently, so communication is important.
The report team included Gary Berndt, team leader, DNR; Matt Castle, deputy fire staff, Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest; Dave Leitch, retired Yakima County Fire District No. 12 chief and Type 2 incident commander; Sgt. Gary Margheim, DNR law enforcement; Gerald H. “Jay” Phipps II, wildfire safety officer, DNR; Cody Rohrbach, chief, Spokane County Fire District No. 3 and Type 1 operation section chief; Annie Schmidt, writer, DNR; William Vallance, chief, Douglas-Okanogan Fire District No. 15.
