WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-4th District, is joining U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-5th District, in sponsoring a bill to expedite the deployment of disaster assistance to rural communities impacted by a natural disaster.
The Making Aid for Local Disasters Equal Now Act (MALDEN Act) is named after the town of Malden, Wash., which was devastated by the Babb Road Fire in 2020.
“The people of central Washington and across the West understand the challenges of rebuilding after a natural disaster like a catastrophic wildfire,” said Newhouse. “Like Malden, communities in our district have been directly impacted by delays in disaster declarations from the federal government as recently as this year, and don’t deserve to be left at the mercy of bureaucrats in D.C.
“I’m proud to sponsor this legislation to ensure that families, homeowners, businesses and farmers can get the help they need, when it matters most.”
The MALDEN Act would amend the Stafford Act to:
-Require the president to approve or deny a disaster declaration request within 30 days. If the request is not denied within 30 days, then it is approved.
-Ensure rural communities receive recovery assistance by requiring the Federal Emergency Management Agency to work in coordination with state leadership to provide guidance to local emergency managers on developing a recovery team.
They must also assist in identifying short- and long-term recovery resources, including resources to prevent secondary natural disasters such as flooding, mudslides and rockslides.
-Instruct FEMA to work with the state emergency management agency to make disaster case workers available for rural communities in the event that a request for individual assistance is made and denied.
(0) comments
