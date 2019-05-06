REPUBLIC - Last year’s changes in the way public schools are funded are leaving some districts in a financial lurch as they plan for the 2019-20 school year.
The state increased education spending, telling the districts they had to use much of the money for salary increases. Under the changes, the state increased its share of property taxes for education while capping what districts could seek in levy money for costs not covered by state funding.
School officials throughout the state voiced fear from the start that the mandated changes were unsustainable, with some districts feeling the crunch already. Some districts have announced reductions in force - by law they have to notify teachers by May 15 if they might not have a contract next year - and declared fiscal emergencies in anticipation of problems come budgeting time in July.
Republic School District is one of them.
“Republic has declared a fiscal emergency,” said Superintendent John Glenewinkel. “We will be reducing force to some degree, but hope to take care of most of the reduction by using retirements and attrition.”
A special board meeting to address the situation is planned at 4:30 p.m. May 9 in the district office, 30306 E. Highway 20.
“The Legislature did not help us from the point of sustainability,” he said.
The state changes were in response to a Supreme Court ruling in the McCleary case that Washington was not providing ample money for its public schools.
The Chronicle contacted districts in Okanogan and Ferry counties and northern Douglas County about their fiscal outlooks. Not all responded by deadline.
Glenewinkel also serves as superintendent to the Curlew School District and said that district is faring better than its sister district.
“Curlew does not anticipate any shortfalls for the coming year,” he said. “We hope to be able to offer raises to all staff. We are not reducing programs or personnel, and we are undertaking some significant improvements on the school grounds.”
He said an increase in special education funding “will help us significantly.”
The Legislature this session added around $125 million statewide for special education students, plus another $25 million for teacher training on including students with disabilities in general education classes.
In addition, the 2019 Legislature, in response to complaints from districts, did reach an agreement on April 28, the last day of the session, to update the enrichment levy policy by rolling back the lid placed on local levies two years earlier.
“In 2017, the Legislature made historic changes to the state’s school levy policy to satisfy the state Supreme Court’s McCleary ruling that basic education must be funded by the state, not by local levy dollars,” said an announcement from Washington State Democrats.
Senate Bill 5313, passed April 28, updates the policy by allowing local taxing authority for non-basic education programs such as athletic teams, debate clubs, summer learning programs, field trips, mentoring and teacher training.
Glenewinkel, who is retiring at the end of the school year, said the change “will not be a great benefit” to his districts.
So far, the budget crunch hasn’t hit other districts locally quite as hard.
“Omak is solid for the foreseeable future,” said Superintendent Erik Swanson. “We are stable and solvent.”
“Tonasket is not anticipating any RIFs this year,” said Superintendent Steve McCullough. “Any reductions in staffing will happen via attrition.”
He said the district’s 2019-20 budget “is very dependent on the recently passed state budget and we are just trying to determine what impact it will have on us.”
