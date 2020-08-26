REPUBLIC – Two options – in-person and online – will be offered when the 2020-21 school year starts Sept. 1 in the Republic School District.
“The health and safety of our students, staff and community are our top priority,” said a district announcement. “We understand that every family has different circumstances under which you are deciding how best to approach this upcoming school year.”
In-person learning will run from 8 a.m. to 2:50 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8a.m. to 1:20 p.m. Fridays, with bus transportation offered. The bus schedule is on the school website.
Precautions are being taken to maximize the safety of students, staff and visitors, said the district. Among them:
-Masks are required on buses and in school buildings.
-Health checks are required upon entering school buildings. The checks include a questionnaire and a temperature scan.
-Social distancing will be practiced in classrooms, with student desks being placed six feet apart.
-Social distancing is required in hallways.
-To the extent possible, social distancing will be practiced on buses.
-Hand sanitizer will be used on buses, in hallways and in classrooms.
-The district will do routine, twice-daily sanitization of high-touch surfaces, including desks, doorknobs, buses and so on.
Any student with a fever of 100.4 or above will be isolated and parents/guardians will be contacted to take the child home.
A free online learning option will be offered. The program, through Edgenuity, is accredited and has been in place more than five years, the district said.
“Once registered, we will evaluate your child’s academic standing and develop an individualized student learning plan tailored to your individual needs,” said the district. “This plan will meet the state standards and follow all of the course requirements for high school graduation.”
Each student enrolled in the online program will be loaned a Chromebook to use for instruction and also will have access to a teacher on site. Online tutoring also will be available.
“We understand the difficulty in making a decision of this magnitude,” said the district.
More information is available from Judy Hamrick in the high school office or Amy Sharbono in the elementary school office.
Information on the reopening plan, plus frequently asked questions, are on the district website, www.republic309.org.
“As we all work through this challenging time together, please have patience,” said the district. “Circumstances may continue to change, and while there may be logistical hurdles that we encounter, we look forward to working with families and students to continue to provide a quality educational experience, whether you choose in-person or online.”
